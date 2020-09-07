Tracking the Tropics: Two tropical depressions form

The Tropics are getting very active as we approach peak season this week.

Tropical Depression 17 has officially formed in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the new depression developed out in the central tropical Atlantic. The depression is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Paulette at some point today. Tropical Depression 17 is currently moving west northwest at 5 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds at 35 miles per hour.

By late Monday and Tuesday, a turn toward the west-northwest is expected, and that motion should continue into Wednesday.

Just to the west of Bermuda, there is a tropical wave that is moving west towards the Carolinas. This area of low pressure has a 30% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days. It’ll move west and bring rain chances our way from mid week into the weekend. It’s one to watch, though at this point most models keep this low weak.

Right off the West African Coast, Tropical Depression 18 has formed Monday morning. Winds near 35mph move towards the west at 12mph. This system is expected to become a tropical storm later today and eventually a hurricane by Thursday. An eventual re curve out to sea is expected.