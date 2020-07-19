Triple-digit heat to finish off the weekend

Today we will have a better chance for storms than we did yesterday, but even then, most places will stay dry. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s through today with heat index values over 100 and a Heat Advisory for Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, and Robeson County until 8PM tonight. An area of high pressure will weaken slightly this week, allowing for a better chance for late-day thunderstorms. Our temperatures may be a degree or two lower as well with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.