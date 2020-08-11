Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine by Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the center of the storm was located about 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Island.

Weather conditions favor strengthening into Saturday, then stronger wind shear should lead to weakening this system, according to News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson. Forecast models are showing a lot of wind shear over the weekend.

The storm is moving west at a speed of around 16 mph.

Here is the forecast path for TD 11. Weather conditions favor strengthening into Saturday, then stronger wind shear should lead to weakening. pic.twitter.com/zdPDiDJi9d — Frank Johnson (@WBTW_FrankJ) August 11, 2020

According to the NHC, a west-northwestward forward speed is expected to begin Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph. Some strengthening is forecast during the next two days.