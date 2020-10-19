Tropical Depression 27 forms over Central Atlantic

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning, but should stay well east of the US coast.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the depression will strengthen into a tropical storm by the end of Monday. When it does, it will get the name “Epsilon,” the fifth letter in the Greek alphabet.

As of 8 a.m., the depression is stationary with little overall movement. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says. Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph.

There are no watches or warnings in effect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Tracking Map

Interactive Radar

Trending stories