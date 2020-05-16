Tropical Depression One forms just east of Florida

The first tropical depression of the year has formed just east of Florida.

Tropical Depression One is expected to develop into a tropical storm and then skirt the North Carolina Outerbanks Sunday night into Monday morning.

Overall impacts to the Grand Strand will include some scattered showers Sunday, increased risks for rip currents and a small craft advisory.

BREAKING: Tropical depression one has formed and is expected to become tropical storm Arthur skirting the Outerbanks of NC. Tropical storm watches up for ENC coast and OuterBanks pic.twitter.com/E6ENTJi3ms — Jonathan Weant (@JonathanWeant) May 16, 2020

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for parts of the North Carolina coast, from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamplico and Albemarle Sounds.

Tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains are possible for parts of the North Carolina coast on Monday.

Dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents are expected to spread northward from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states over the next few days.