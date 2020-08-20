Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a Tropical Storm.

Tropical Depression Thirteen is located east of the Lesser Antilles, and is forecast to become a tropical storm late Thursday. The forecast path takes the storm north of the big islands of the Caribbean over the weekend, and it may threaten Florida early next week.

The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic. It’s too early to tell if there would be any impacts.

The next two named storms are Laura and Marco.

