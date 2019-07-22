Tropical development possible in Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tropical development of a weak tropical system near the Bahamas is possible later today or tonight. A cluster of showers and storms associated with a low pressure located near Andros Island in the Bahamas has gotten a little bit better organized. The National Hurricane Center had a 30% chance of Tropical Development on Sunday but bumped the chance to a 60% in the next 48hr on Monday.



The National Hurricane Center noted the following in their latest briefing: “While environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for development, only a slight increase in organization of this system could result in formation of a tropical depression today or tonight” The reason for this is because of strong upper level winds.

The low is expected to slowly move towards the northwest remaining offshore of Florida and eventually getting picked up by a cold front and pushed out to sea. The storm system regardless of development is not expected to have any impacts on the Carolinas.