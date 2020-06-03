Tropical Storm Cristobal a little stronger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Cristobal officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, and it’s now moving slowly over the Bay of Campeche. The tropical storm is a little stronger as it inches toward the coast of Mexico.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The center of the storm is located about 50 miles northwest of Ciudad Del Carmen, Mexico. Cristobal is moving to the south at just 1 mph.

On the forecast track, the center will cross the southern Bay of Campeche coast on Wednesday and move inland over eastern Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday. After this, it will move back over the Bay of Campeche Thursday night and Friday. Once it’s back out over water, it will restrengthen.

Cristobal is the third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which started on Monday. It’s the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic season since the NHC started naming storms.

This is the earliest date for an Atlantic 3rd named storm formation on record (since 1851). Old record was Colin on June 5, 2016.

For now, Cristobal is no threat to the Carolinas.