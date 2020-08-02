Tropical Storm Isaias slowly crawls north

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: Tropical storm watches are now in effect for our area as tropical storm force winds are possible from Monday afternoon until early Tuesday morning.

LATEST FORECAST ADVISORY:

2PM SUNDAY Update: Tropical Storm Isaias has lost a lot of strength throughout Saturday and since the overnight, no strengthening has occurred despite thunderstorm activity blowing up around its center. Hurricane hunters have found very little if any changes. As of 2pm Sunday, Winds are at 65mph, making for a strong tropical storm. Pressure is at 995mb and movement has slow down to around 9mph towards the north/northwest.

FORECAST TRACK:

The forecast track has changed slightly since this morning. Isaias is moving closer towards south Florida. The latest forecast does not have Isaias strengthening back to a hurricane at all. The track location has remained fairly similar with the system skirting along the Florida coast and then pushing north towards the Carolinas. The timing of the system has remained the same since this morning. The latest forecast track for Isaias continues to show increasing possibilities for impacts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, building late Monday and into Tuesday. Isaias could pass by or over the Grand Strand as a strong tropical storm.

IMPACTS:

We are starting to narrow down local impacts across our region. A 30 to 50mile track east or west will make for huge differences in what we see. As of now, we expect to see 3-5 inches of rain across the Grand Strand with 2-4 inches of rain inland. We could see tropical storm force sustained winds at the coast with hurricane force gust. Inland winds will range at or below tropical storm force. We’ll likely have storm surge issues and a tornado threat east of I-95 sometime Monday afternoon into the overnight.