Tropical Storm Nestor will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat to the area

Overnight into Saturday morning expect quiet conditions with another chilly start to the day. Overnight clouds will be on the increase and temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s inland to near 50 at the coast. Tropical Storm Nestor in the Gulf of Mexico will bring rain for the weekend. This system will be weakening as it moves over the Southeast, so the main impact will be heavy rain for the Carolinas. We will see periods of rain on Saturday afternoon with heavy rain possible late Saturday and Saturday night. Two to four inches of rain is possible. Sustained winds expected 25-35mph, however winds could gust 30-40 with an isolated 50-60 at the coast. Conditions will start to go downhill after 5pm. There is a small chance for severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes along the coast if this storm system draws enough warm air into the Carolinas. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but it will clear on Sunday. It will warm up to start next week. Another cold front will bring showers Tuesday, then cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Tonight, Mostly clear and cool. Lows 45-48 inland, 50 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain in the afternoon. Heavy rain overnight possible. Highs near 70.