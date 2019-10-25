Tropical Storm Olga forms and could bring rain to the Carolina’s by Sunday

High pressure has moved offshore, allowing moisture to return with a few clouds and higher humidity. A slow moving storm system will approach over the weekend. There will be a chance for a shower Saturday night, but the better chance for rain will be on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Olga will make landfall early Saturday morning and quickly push its way to the north as it merges with a cold front. It will be warm and humid Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s. The cold front will move into the area Sunday afternoon, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. I’t won’t be a wash out, but you’ll have to dodge some showers and storms through the day.

The cold front will move off shore early Monday and the shower chances will push south. We should briefly dry out on Monday before the front pushed back to the north as a warm front. The rain chances return on Tuesday and continue through mid week as temps remain above average.

Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Saturday, mostly to partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.