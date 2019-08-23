Tropical wave off Florida coast likely to develop

A weak area of low pressure, located just east of the Florida Keys and southeastern coast of the Florida peninsula, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and storms. These showers are forecasted to move near or over Florida later tonight. When the low pressure moves over land, it will help to limit development during the next couple of days. However, when this group of storms heads northeastward back into the Atlantic Ocean, the environmental conditions look favorable for development on Saturday. A tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the low moves near the coast of east-central Florida and then offshore of the southeastern United States coast. The low will continue to track to the NNE throughout the day Monday before running into a stalled front just off the coast of the Carolinas. The front will steer the low away from our coast and give it a more NE track Tuesday and into Wednesday, pushing it further away from the Carolina coast.
National Hurricane Center 8 am Update:
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…40 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…70 percent.