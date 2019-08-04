Unsettled pattern continues, scattered storm chances today

A tropical wave that passed by yesterday and since moved northeastward has left behind moisture. Therefore, expected to see a warm and humid day today. Today will start sunny, but with the abundant sunshine, will come afternoon thunderstorms due to diurnal heating. We can also expect to see some showers associated with a sea breeze. However, Sunday looks a little more promising if you planned on heading out for the last day of tax-free weekend. It will not be a complete washout. No severe weather is expected, but some isolated showers will be strong in terms of heavy rainfall and lighting. Unfortunately, this unsettled weather pattern will continue through next week. Monday is going to be a wet one with more pronounced and organized showers as an area of low pressure moves through Tuesday night.

Sunday: partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered storms. Highs 86-90.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low 72 inland, 74 beaches.



Monday: partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered storms. Highs 85-88.

