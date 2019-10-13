Unsettled weather will bring much needed rain this week followed by cooler weather

A cold front will move into the Carolinas today bringing showers and a few storms tonight and into early Monday morning. Out ahead of the front, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 80-84. Can’t completely rule out a few pop up showers, but most of us will stay dry. The rain chances start to really increase in the Pee Dee late this afternoon into early evening, then overnight to the coast.

The front will push just to the south by late morning and stall, high pressure to the north will build in and should keep rain chances low for Monday afternoon. However, that front moves back to the north as a warm front by late Tuesday. This along with an area of low pressure riding along it, will bring much needed wide spread showers. Area wide, we could see 1-2 inches of by Wednesday.

A stronger front moves in by Wednesday afternoon kicking the rain chances out and bringing much cooler air to the region. Highs on Thursday and Friday in the mid and upper 60s and morning lows in the 40s and low 50s. A slight warming trend expected by the weekend.

Today: partly cloudy, isolated shower. Highs 83-85 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, wide spread showers. Lows 66-68

Monday: morning showers, then partly cloudy. Highs 78-80