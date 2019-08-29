VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian hits St. John

ST. JOHN, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS (CBS NEWS/WBTW) – Hurricane Dorian was getting stronger as it set its sights on the U.S. mainland early Thursday, churning over open waters.

“Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane just before making landfall on the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday, causing power outages and minor flooding. Puerto Rico avoided a direct hit, dodging a bullet.

The storm was on a path likely take it to Florida’s Atlantic coast, though an arrival farther north wasn’t out of the question. It could make landfall on the U.S. mainland as a Category 3 storm late Sunday or Monday morning, forecasters said.

FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON HURRICANE DORIAN, CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE NEWS13 HURRICANE CENTER WEB PAGE.

LATEST NEWS: