VIDEO: Winter weather system dumps feet of snow in upper Midwest, wreaks havoc for millions across US

NEW YORK (CBS/WBTW) – As the Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end, wintry weather continues to wreak havoc for many travelers.

Cars and tractor trailers in upstate New York were slowed or brought to a halt completely as a powerful pre-winter snowstorm took aim at the northeast.

Over the weekend, the same weather system dumped more than one foot of snow on parts of the upper Midwest.

“It’s insane. I’ve never seen anything like this before, either. I’ve lived here the last 10-15 years, so it’s a first for me,” said Joe Mayer, of Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

By the time it stopped falling Sunday evening, almost two feet of snow had blanketed Duluth, Minnesota.

That is what’s now in store from Philadelphia to Boston.

The timing of this storm couldn’t have been much worse.

Some 3.1 million people were ticketed to fly somewhere Sunday until mother nature intervened and threw a wrench in many of those plans. It had been expected to be the busiest travel day in U.S. history.

Between Sunday and Monday, more than 1,000 flights have so far been canceled, and more than 8,000 delayed, according to online airline tracker FlightAware.com.

