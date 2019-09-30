Warm and Muggy to Start the Week

We broke a few records today with this heat wave. Florence had a high of 95, beating the old record of 91 set back in 2005. Lumberton tied a record today of 97 set back in 1911.

A cold front will push south overnight into Monday. This will bring a few clouds and a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm on Monday. The front will push south and high pressure will wedge slightly cooler air in for Tuesday and Wednesday but still staying above normal with highs in the upper 80s inland to the mid 80s at the beaches. A Strong ridge of high pressure will build back in Thursday. Once again we'll be flirting with near record highs. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be back in the mid 90s inland to the mid 80s at the beaches.