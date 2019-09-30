Warm and Muggy to Start the Week

A cold front moved into North Carolina and stalled last night and will hang out for the day today. This front will bring us a few more clouds today but rain chances remain very low. We’ll remain dry for the week as temperatures remain 8-12 degrees above average. A cold front will move through the area Friday night with little rain chance but a big cool down for the weekend. Mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the upper 70s for Saturday, low 80s for Sunday.
Today: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy, high: 88-90 Inland, 85 beaches.
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild, low: 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.
Tuesday, Mostly sunny, warm & humid, high: 86-88 Inland, 84 beaches.