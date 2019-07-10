Warm, humid weather will continue into the weekend

Warm and humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue for the next several days. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be a little warmer, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop each day. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas late Friday ad Saturday, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going into the weekend. It is possible that some drier air moves in behind this front on Sunday, lowering our rain chance. It will stay warm into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.