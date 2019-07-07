Warm & Humid with Scattered Storms Mainly this Afternoon

Moisture sticks around for today. The combination of heat and humidity will lead to thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. A more southerly wind brings humid weather from the Gulf of Mexico into the Carolinas. Today we will see more sunshine than Saturday, with temperatures the mid-80s for the beaches and lower 90s inland. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday and linger, keeping rain chances high for early next week. This front will not cool it down or dry us out. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue through next week.
Today: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows in the upper 70s.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.