Warm weekend with rain chances increasing

High pressure will control our weather into the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. We will continue to warm into the 80s on Saturday with lots of sunshine. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas late on Sunday, increasing the clouds late on Saturday and bringing a few inland showers on Sunday evening.

The front will move into our area Sunday night and stall in the area into early next week. The chance for showers stick around through Tuesday. High temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to near 80 into next week. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, keeping the rain chances around and cooling us back down into the 70s. That front will move offshore Wednesday night and we’ll see lots of sunshine for Thursday and much cooler temperatures as highs top out in the upper 60s to near 70 and morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Saturday: Sunny, warmer. Highs 82-84 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy, and cool. Lows inland 59-62, beaches 64

Sunday: Increasing clouds, isolated shower especially late. Highs 80-84