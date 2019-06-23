Warmer Temperatures to Start Work Week

Scattered thunderstorms expected through the evening until around 7-8 pm, but these storms will not be as strong as previous storms seen this weekend. Once these evening storms past, it will be relativity quiet tonight with seasonable low temperatures in the lower 70s. Tonight will be warm and muggy as dewpoints will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s across the area. As high-pressure sets at the beginning of the week, the hot, humid weather will continue. Expect scattered storms each day, but just an afternoon isolated thunderstorm. Rain chance will amp up in the middle of the week, and even though storm chances return, it will remain hot and humid.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with slight chance of T-storms. Lows in the lower 70s beaches and uppers 60s inland.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 beaches and mid to upper 90s inland.