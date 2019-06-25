Warmer Weather Continues Through Weekend

Another warm night tonight with low temperatures in the low 70s at the beaches and upper 60s to low 70s inland. Rain chances dwindle down for the rest of the week, as the cold front that moved offshore early Tuesday does not seem to be lingering around. High pressure starts to set in tomorrow, bringing us drier air. The mostly dry conditions will persist for the rest of the week. The humidity also lessens as dewpoints will be in the low 60s, which is lower than what we have been seeing in the past days. Temperatures will also be a little bit lower in the next few days with highs reaching upper 80s for the beaches and mid 90s inland. Low rain chances return for the weekend, and we’ll stay warm through Sunday ahead of a cold front that will move through on Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Wind coming out of the west at 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 70s beaches low-70s inland.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a High near 90 beaches and low 90s inland. Wind coming out of the North at 5-10 mph.