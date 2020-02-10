Warmer weather could lead to more storms and river flooding this week

Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with a few cold fronts could lead to more heavy rain and a low end severe storm risk this week. A ridge of high pressure will build in from the south this week, allowing for temperatures to soar into the low 70s.

A cold front will move into the region Tuesday into Wednesday and stall just south of us by Wednesday. Ahead of this front we will see scattered showers and a few storms late Tuesday. The best chance for any storm activity will be along and west of I-95. There is a “marginal” risk for severe weather which is a level 1 out of 5. The threat is very low and we’re not expecting anything like we saw last week.

If storms fire up, most locations can expect to see 30-40mph wind gust, however and isolated wind gust of 60mph can’t be ruled out. There is also a threat for an isolated tornado, but that threat is even lower, but something we’ll still need to monitor.

A stronger cold front will move through late Thursday bringing more rain followed by much colder temperatures.

As these fronts move through, they could bring heavy rain to part of the Western Carolinas. With our river levels already running high, there is the possibility for some more river flooding. The Pee Dee River at Pee Dee is expected to go above major flood stage by Friday at 28.7ft.