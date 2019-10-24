Warming trend will continue and staying dry until the weekend

A pretty quiet evening expected with a few clouds streaming in from the south, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s and low 60s at the coast. High pressure will move offshore on Friday, allowing moisture to return with a few clouds and higher humidity. A slow moving storm system will approach over the weekend. There will be a chance for a shower Saturday night, but the better chance for rain will be on Sunday. It will be warm and humid Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance will continue Monday as the cold front stalls across the area. The rain chances will continue through mid week with temps cooling a little, back into the mid 70s.

Tonight, Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.