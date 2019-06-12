WATCH: Eye on the Storm – Hurricane season by the experts

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW) – You can’t change the weather – but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye On The Storm. 

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on hurricane preparations. 

On June 19’s show, CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein was joined by meteorologists from Nexstar stations WAVY in Norfolk, Virginia, WSAV in Savannah, Georgia and WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The first Eye on the Storm program aired on wbtw.com’s weather page on June 12 at 8 p.m.

In case you missed it, the program can be viewed here.

