Watching the Tropics for Possible Late Week Development

From the National Hurricane Center: A trough of low pressure located over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days. Some gradual development is possible thereafter and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the low meanders near the northern Gulf Coast. 

Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.  For more information about the rainfall threat, please see products issued by your local weather forecast office and the NOAA Weather Prediction Center.  Interests along the northern Gulf Coast and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

