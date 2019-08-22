Watching the Tropics for Possible Weekend Development

An unorganized cluster of thunderstorms over the Bahamas has a small chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the weekend or early next week. This unsettled weather will slowly move toward Florida over the next two days. Development is not expected through Friday. There is a 20% chance for development over the weekend or early next week. As the system moves closer to the Carolinas, a stalled front will help steer the system out to sea.

In the north Atlantic, Chantal has weakened to a tropical depression and is not a threat to the Carolinas.