Watching the Tropics for Possible Weekend Development

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An unorganized cluster of thunderstorms over the Bahamas has a small chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the weekend or early next week. This unsettled weather will slowly move toward Florida over the next two days. Development is not expected through Friday. There is a 20% chance for development over the weekend or early next week. As the system moves closer to the Carolinas, a stalled front will help steer the system out to sea.

In the north Atlantic, Chantal has weakened to a tropical depression and is not a threat to the Carolinas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: