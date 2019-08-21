Watching the Tropics This Weekend

An area of low pressure that moved up the coast of the Carolinas this past weekend has finally developed into Tropical Storm Chantal. The storm is moving to the east at about 22 miles-per-hour and is no threat to the US coast. It is not expected to intensify any more and will dissipate throughout the weekend.

An area of shower and thunderstorm activity, located over central and northwestern Bahamas, could slowly develop over the weekend and become better organized as it moves closer to the Florida coast. The National Hurricane Center has given this area a 20% potential for further tropical development over the next 5 days.