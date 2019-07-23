Weather Alert: A Cold Front Could Bring Strong Storms Today

Weather Alert: A cold front will make its way into the area today bringing a chance for strong storms with heavy rain.

Today is still going to be hot and humid, but we’ll have a few more clouds around keeping temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90. A line of scattered showers and storms are expected to move in late in the afternoon through the evening. Some of these storms could be strong with damaging gusty winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning. The cold front will push offshore tonight filtering in slightly cooler and drier air. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s tomorrow as we dry out. Temperatures will remain below average for the remainder of the week. The weekend will be sunny and nice with temperatures around average.

Today: Sun & clouds, scattered storms, some strong late in the day. Highs 89-90.

Tonight: showers, lows 65-67 inland, 70 beaches.

