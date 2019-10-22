Weather Alert Day: An isolated strong to severe storm is possible this afternoon

Today is a Weather Alert Day. A warm front has lifted north of the area allowing for warm, moist and unstable air to move in. Sunshine is also breaking out allowing for the atmosphere to become more unstable.

Showers and storms are developing in the western Carolinas, it’s this line that will move into the Pee Dee and Border Belt mid to late afternoon that could have one or two strong to severe storms. A cold front will move through in the afternoon, bringing in cooler, drier air. This will end the severe weather threat. This cold front will push through the Pee Dee by 3-4 pm, and will move off the Grand Strand by 5-6 pm.

The main threat will be from 2p.m. – 5 p.m. with the main threat being damaging straight-line winds in some of the thunderstorms. But an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

There’s also a low risk of an isolated tornado as a low pushes through with the front.

The cold front will move through in the mid to late afternoon and push the storms off shore and we’ll clear out in the evening.