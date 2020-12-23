Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Christmas Eve

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Christmas Eve will be a weather alert day due to the threat for severe thunderstorms.

A strong cold front will move through late in the day. Ahead of this front we will have showers and thunderstorms scattered throughout the day. After 4 p.m., there will be a small chance for severe weather with these storms east of I-95, with the highest chance closer to the coast.

The storms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes.

A higher chance for severe weather will be with the cold front, which will move through between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. These storms may produce damaging wind and an isolated tornado.

Count on News13 for updates.