WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible today

Today is a Weather Alert Day. Showers and thunderstorms will push into the area early Tuesday morning and continue through afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

A warm front will move through the Carolinas this morning. Thunderstorms that develop along this warm front can produce some wind gusts. By afternoon, our entire area will be firmly in the warm sector with temperatures in the low 80s and high humidity. This warm, humid airmass will help fuel any further storms that develop in the afternoon. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts. There will also be a lower chance for large hail and an isolated tornado. A cold front will move through in the afternoon, bringing in cooler, drier air. This will end the severe weather threat. This cold front will push through the Pee Dee by 3-4 pm, and will move off the Grand Strand by 5-6 pm.

The main threat will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. with the main threat being damaging straight-line winds in some of the thunderstorms.

There’s also a low risk of an isolated tornado as a low pushes through with the front.

The cold front will move through in the mid to late afternoon and push the storms off shore and we’ll clear out in the evening.