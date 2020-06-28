WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms this evening

UPDATE: The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded parts of our area into the “Slight” risk for severe weather this evening. That is a level 2 out of 5 on the threat scale.

Late this afternoon and into this evening scattered showers and storms will continue to move into parts of the Pee Dee. The main threat will be an isolated damaging wind gust 40-60mphs. Heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Time frame 4pm-1am.

This week we’ll see temperatures drop back down closer to normal for this time of year but humidity will continue to linger leading to some warm afternoons. We’ll also see a stationary front stall out over the region leading to more unsettled weather with typical late afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Lows 71-74 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.