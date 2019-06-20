The threat for severe thunderstorms has ended

Today’s rain and thunderstorms will continue to move away, with clouds clearing late tonight. The weak cold front responsible for today’s storms will move through tonight, drying it out for tomorrow. It will not cool down much. The front will stall across the Carolinas through the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine and will stay dry Friday, but this front could fire up a few thunderstorms over the weekend, but they will be hit or miss. It will stay hot through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. The humidity will increase next week, and it will stay hot, leading to scattered thunderstorms each day.
Tonight, clearing. Lows 68 inland. 74 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.
Saturday, partly sunny and hot with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.