WEATHER ALERT – Severe Storms Possible Saturday

Saturday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to the risk for severe thunderstorms. Storms will develop in the afternoon, and quickly move offshore by early evening. Just like Thursday evening, these storms will pose a risk for damaging straight line winds. These storms will be most likely between 4pm and 6pm in the Pee Dee, and 6pm to 8pm along the Grand Strand. It will be hot and humid Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 80s. There will be scattered storms Sunday as well, but the storms will not be as strong. The hot, humid weather will continue next week with scattered storms each day, with the highest chance for storms over the second half of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 66 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered strong thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.