70s continue through Thursday, ahead of a strong cold front

Warm weather with temperatures running 10-20 degrees above normal will continue through Thursday. High pressure will control our weather keeping skies mostly sunny today. High temperatures will be back in the 70s today. We will see more clouds around on Wednesday ahead of a slow moving cold front. It will still be warm, and there will be a slight chance for a shower. That front will move through late Thursday, bringing rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still warm into the 70s on Wednesday, but there is potential for heavy rain and strong or severe thunderstorms. The rain will move away for Friday and it will be much cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60. The cool weather will continue Saturday before it starts to warm back up. Temperatures will be back in the mid 60s early next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 74-76 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 74-76 inland, 69-70 beaches