A brief warm up today, ahead of another cold front

The sunny, dry weather will continue through the rest of the week. We will warm up today with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures near 80°, however humidity will stay low, so it will stay comfortable.

A cold front will move through dry tonight, and cooler weather will move in Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Friday through the weekend with night time temperatures in the 50s.

It will stay sunny through Saturday. We may see a few clouds on Sunday and a slight chance for a shower along the coast as a low move to the north, just offshore.

Sunshine returns to start next week as temperatures slowly warm back up to near 80° by mid week.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs 82 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

