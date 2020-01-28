A few showers Wednesday night

Temperatures will stay near normal for the next few days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. A weak storm system will move by to our south tomorrow night. This will bring an increase in clouds tomorrow, then a few showers tomorrow night. Some clouds and a stray shower may linger into Thursday morning, then it will clear Thursday. The next storm system will bring increasing clouds Friday with rain late in the day and Friday night. A few showers will linger into Saturday morning before clearing. Once that system moves away later Saturday, warmer weather will move in with high temperatures in the 60s Sunday and for the first half of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s. Showers tomorrow night.

Thursday, showers ending early, then clearing and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.