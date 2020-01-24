A few strong to severe storms possible this evening

A storm system will bring rain and a few storms this afternoon and evening. This system is also bringing warmer weather today and clear out overnight. High temperatures today will climb to the low to mid 60s as a warm front moves through the area. There is a very low potential for one or two storms to become strong or severe. The main threat would be an isolated damaging wind gust. However, there is just enough spin in the atmosphere that an isolated tornado threat can’t be ruled out. Time frame for any severe weather would be from 7pm in the Pee Dee to Midnight at the coast. This system will move away tonight, and it will clear for the weekend. Temperatures will cool down slightly to average this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s. This mild weather will continue through next week. A couple weak systems will bring a slight chance for showers Monday and Wednesday night.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers early then clearing. Lows 44-46 inland, 49-50 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 50s