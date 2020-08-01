A hot Sunday, then Isaias Monday

More hot, humid weather tomorrow before Isaias approaches Monday. Tonight will be warm and muggy, and once the evening showers calm down, it should be dry overnight. Plenty of sunshine Sunday, and it will be another hot one with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values over 100. Hurricane Isaias will approach on Monday, and it may weaken to a tropical storm by the time it gets to the Carolinas. Expect increasing clouds with rain developing late in the day. The worst conditions will be Monday night, then improving Tuesday morning. Typical summertime weather will return for the rest of next week, but it will not be as hot as it has been recently.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Monday, mostly cloudy and becoming windy with rain developing. Highs in the mid 80s.