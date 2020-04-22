A little cooler today with plenty of sunshine, severe weather threat returns for Thursday

After a warm day yesterday, we will cool back down again today. Sunshine will be back, but it will be cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Clouds will move in tonight ahead of the next storm system. This will bring rain and thunderstorms for Thursday. The best chance for rain will be Thursday afternoon and night, and there is potential for strong or severe thunderstorms. Thursday is a weather alert day for this potential for severe weather. This system will move away late Thursday night, and we will clear for Friday. A cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening, then cooler weather Sunday into next week.

Today, sunny and cooler. Highs 70-72 inland, 66-67 beaches.

Tonight, increasing clouds and cool. Lows 50-52 inland, 56 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.