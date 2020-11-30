A taste of Winter this week

A strong cold front will move through today, bringing us a taste of Winter. Showers will linger this morning then it will be breezy and clearing this afternoon. Highs will top out around 70 inland this morning, low 70s along the coast by midday. Temperatures will drop this afternoon as we gradually clear out. It will remain breezy tonight with winds s15-25 today, W 15-20 tonight.

Sunshine will return Tuesday but it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Temperatures will slowly climb, starting Wednesday, back to around average by Thursday. It will be warmer Friday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, with showers as a cold front moves through.

It will be sunny and cooler once again this weekend as highs only climb to the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday, low to mid 60s on Sunday.

Today, am showers with afternoon clearing, breezy. Highs near 70 in the morning, dropping this afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy, cold and breezy. Lows: 36-38 inland, 40 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and chilly. Highs: 48 inland, 50 beaches.