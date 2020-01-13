A warm and wet start to your week

Temperatures will remain warm and the showers linger across the area. The cold front that moved in early Sunday morning has pushed back to the north as a warm front. The front will stall today, keeping the showers around and the 70s. The front will linger into Tuesday night before dissipating. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, bringing more showers before moving down to our south early Thursday morning. We’ll briefly dry out for Thursday and Friday before another cold front brings showers for Saturday and a cool-down for Sunday.