Above normal temperatures continue

The warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through Friday, bringing a mixture of clouds and sunshine, high humidity, and above normal temperatures with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas over the weekend, and will bring a small chance for a shower, but no cool down. The warm weather will continue to start next week. A stronger cold front will push into the area by Wednesday with a better chance for rain, and temperatures closer to normal.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 82 inland, 80 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low 80s.