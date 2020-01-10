Above normal temperatures with rain chances sticking around

Warmer weather will move in today and will continue through the weekend. The area of high pressure that brought the sunny weather the past few days has moved offshore. This has turned winds around to the southeast which will bring in clouds and start our warming trend. The warm up will continue through the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s. In addition to the warm up, we will also see an increase in moisture with clouds arriving today and mostly cloudy conditions continuing through the weekend. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas this weekend, and stall in the area. This will bring a chance for rain starting late Saturday and continuing through the middle of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 55-58 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.