Afternoon and evening storms will continue through Thursday

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through mid week. A weak front has pushed into the Carolinas and will stall in our area for the next couple of days. This front is not bringing cooler weather, but will serve as a focus for thunderstorm development each for the next couple of afternoons.

High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s to around 90 through Thursday. The front will dissipate Thursday evening, and will dry out for Friday.

We should remain mostly dry for Saturday as we heat back up. It will heat up with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s Friday and Saturday with near triple digits for the “feels like” temps.

A storm system may develop in Florida on Sunday and move up the coast Monday. This will bring back rain chances, especially for Monday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.