Afternoon clearing with a weekend warm up

A cold front will push through this afternoon bringing an end to our showers and storms. During the afternoon we’ll see all this activity push off to the east as the front sweeps across the region. The second half of our Thursday we’ll see gradually clearing skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Overnight we’ll see scattered clouds with lows in the mid to low 50s.

High pressure builds in for Friday morning and we’ll start off mostly clear with scattered clouds during the afternoon and cooler temperatures. This weekend we see more warm air move into the region with highs back in the 80s and lots of sunshine.

Today: Morning rain, gradually clearing. Highs 70-74

Tonight: Spotty Clouds & Mild. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Highs in the low 70s