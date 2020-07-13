Afternoon showers and storms as summer time heat continues

Hot, humid weather to start the week. A cold front is moving into the Carolinas today and will stall into midweek. This will bring us a chance for scattered storms today, then rain chances will lower through midweek as high pressure gets stronger.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s all week with heat index values topping out near 100. Rain chances will increase by this weekend.

Today, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94-95 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows: 72-74 inland, 77-78 beaches

Tuesday, hot and humid with a slight chance for PM thunderstorms. Highs 94-95 inland, 90 beaches.