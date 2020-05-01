Beautiful weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures

Sunshine for the weekend will bring a nice warming trend. High pressure will build in and control the weather for the weekend. Skies will be mainly clear tonight, and it will be cool again with low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. The sunshine will continue through the weekend with warmer weather. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 70s to near 80. On Sunday it will warm into the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday, and stall in the area through Wednesday. This will bring hit or miss late day thunderstorms each afternoon Monday through Wednesday, but not much of a cool down. The front will get a push late Wednesday, and we will clear and cool for the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.