Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight, and it will stay cool tomorrow. Cold, Canadian high pressure will control our weather through Thursday, keeping temperatures below normal. Temperatures tonight will fall below freezing, even along the coast. Inland low temperatures will be in the 20s. Skies will be clear tonight, and we will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow. It will be cool again tomorrow with highs in the 50s, then temperatures dropping below freezing again tomorrow night. We will start to warm up on Thursday with temperatures closer to normal. A storm system will bring showers Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The best chance for rain will be Friday night. We will warm into the 60s Friday and Saturday, then it will cool down again Sunday into next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 27 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs near 60.